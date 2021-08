1 / 6

Pawandeep Rajan’s lesser-known facts

Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. The series has completed 12 seasons and every year over the past decade, the series has given the world a singer, giving a kick-start to their career ahead. The result for Indian Idol 12 were announced on August 15, 2021, and Pawandeep Rajan emerged as the winner of the season. Hailing from Champawat, Uttarakhand, Pawandeep Rajan had been ruling over the hearts of the audience with his soulful voice and wish to sing better and on much bigger platforms. Here are the lesser-known facts about Pawandeep Rajan that will help you get to know the Indian Idol 12 winner better and more closely. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla