All you need to know about actress Payal Ghosh

Recently actress Payal Ghosh made allegations against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of a sexual misconduct post which social media started a whole new debate about this new Me too incident. Currently, actress Kangana Ranaut has come out in support of Payal. As the controversy continues to make headlines, Kangana Ranaut stated that the industry is full of sexual predators who have dummy marriages. In a series of tweets, the Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress addressed Bollywood as Bullywood and stated that it is full of sexual predators. She wrote, “I far as I know Anurag self admittedly has never been monogamous even when he was married to various people, what Anurag did to Payal is a common practice in Bullywood, treating struggling outsider girls like sex workers comes naturally to them. Anurag is very much capable of doing what #PayalGhosh suggesting, he cheated on all his partners, self admittedly has never been monogamous. Phantom was full of womanisers many #MeToo accused, I supported those victims before also and liberals started smear campaigns against me.” Amidst all this,Taapsee Pannu came out in support of her friend, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who has been accused of sexual assault. She called him the ‘biggest feminist I know’. Meanwhile Anurag's second wife Kalki Koechlin shared"You have supported me when I felt unsafe in a work environment even before we got together." Not only Kalki but Anurag's first wife editor Aarti Bajaj also shared a supportive " Keep empowering women as you do and the safest place you create for all of them. I see it first hand with our daughter (their daughter Aaliyah Kashyap)." A formal complaint was to be made by Payal's end against Kashyap on the 21st of September according to some reports. Today get to know these facts about Payal Ghosh.

Photo Credit : Payal Ghosh's instagram