1 / 6

Pearl V Puri's lesser-known facts

Pearl V Puri is a TV actor. He made his debut in 2013 with Sony TV’s Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat, and later, rose to fame by playing the lead character in Star Plus’ Phir Bhi Na Maane: Badtameez Dil. He has appeared in many serials in his career and has a huge fan base. Recently, the actor has been making the headlines for being booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly raping a minor girl. The 31 years old actor was arrested on June 4, 2021 by the Waliv Police. A statement has been issued by Sanjay Patil, the DCP of Zone 2, Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV), saying “he has been remanded to police custody and booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act”. There are many actors in the television industry who have worked with Pearl V Puri and know him closely and have come ahead in support of the actor. Now, reportedly, Pearl V Puri has been asked to appear in court for further proceedings. Here are the lesser-known facts about actor Pearl V Puri that his fans and followers need to know. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla