1 / 6

Penn Badgley is head over heels in love with his wife Domino Kirke

One remarkable character we all witnessed in one of the most spine chilling web series titled ‘You’ is that of ‘Joe Goldberg’ played by Penn Badgley. The character of a serial killer portrayed by Penn Badgley is admired by fans all over the internet. The actor is back with the second season of ‘You’ on Netflix. The series went on to be the most hyped psychological thriller story. Netflix has officially renewed the series for its third season as well. Talking about his personal life, Penn is a very reserved person and is exceptionally talented. Apart from acting, he is also a songwriter and a member of a music band MOTHXR. In 2017, he got married to Domino Kirke, a notable musician. Talking about his relationship with Domino, he says he believes that a divine love led to a blossoming romance with her. Today, we bring you some of the best memories captured of the lovebirds.

Photo Credit : Instagram