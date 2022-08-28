Happy Hui Day: 6 times the PENTAGON member left fans enamoured

1 / 6

PENTAGON's Hui

PENTAGON’s Hui turns 29 today! Singer, songwriter and composer, Hui debuted in October 2016, as the leader, main vocalist and lead dancer of the boy group PENTAGON. The following year, Hui participated in a project group called Triple H. The same year, Hui co-composed a track for season two of ‘Produce 101’ titled ‘Never’, and went on to also work on the debut single ‘Energetic’ for the show’s resulting project group, Wanna One. Hui is also known for working as a composer on songs by Kriesha Chu, Shinhwa, and more. The PENTAGON member is also well-known for working on songs for his own group, including the hit song ‘Shine’. Hui went on to debut as part of an idol trot group, Super Five, in 2020. The same year, he also made his musical debut through ‘Sonata of a Flame’. On the occasion of the talented star’s birthday, we’re taking a look at a few of the many endearing photos of PENTAGON’s Hui!

Photo Credit : News1