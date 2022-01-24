PHOTOS: PENTAGON radiate explosive energy at the ‘IN:VITE U’ showcase as they dance away to ‘Feelin’ Like’

PENTAGON consists of nine members: Jinho, Hui, Hongseok, Shinwon, Yeo One, Yan An, Yuto, Kino and Wooseok. The group participated in South Korean television channel Mnet's reality program, ‘Pentagon Maker’. The team was based on five categories: vocal or rap, dance, talent, mind, and teamwork. Each member was judged individually or as a unit, to determine whether they were suitable to become a member of PENTAGON. They were set to debut on July 16, 2016. By the end of the show, Jinho, Hui, Hongseok, Yeo One, Yuto, Kino, and Wooseok were confirmed as the official members of the group. PENTAGON made their official debut on October 10, 2016 with 10 members, including the members eliminated from Pentagon Maker, E'Dawn, Shinwon, and Yanan. On the same day, they released their first Korean EP ‘Pentagon’ comprising seven tracks including the lead single ‘Gorilla’, and held their debut showcase. On April 2, the group released their sixth Korean EP Positive which features six tracks including lead single ‘Shine’. The song eventually became a sleeper hit by word of mouth from listeners due to its unique melody and powerful choreography. Known to create unique songs like ‘Dr. BeBe’, ‘Basquiat’, ‘Do or Not’, ‘Daisy’, they constantly try to push the envelope and bring unique concepts to the fans. Even with ‘Feelin’ Like’, PENTAGON used 808 bass to fill the space in the chorus, which was accentuated with the eye-catching choreography.
Photo Credit : Cube Entertainment
PENTAGON members display their intense stares and radiating charisma at the showcase.
Jinho formally greets as he finally returns from his military service and he looks great as usual!
Wooseok is all about love as he makes heart poses for the camera.
Yeo One looks enchanting in the asymmetrical leather jacket and styled hair.
Kino displays his enchanting visuals as he poses in a dark, starry jacket and thick accessories. The ashy grey hair suits his complexion as well as the concept.
Hongseok looks princely with the slightly disheveled wavy hair, long black coat which pair well with the accessories.
Yuto is all about his sharp features as he holds a strong pose.
Yanan shows off his muscular arm in the sleeves black shirt, jewelled harness and glove.
Shinwon looks like a certified bad boy in the leather jacket and pants along with the white shirt and metal accessories.
Photo Credit : News1
PENTAGON members own up to their comedic and expressive personalities in the photo op.