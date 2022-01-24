PHOTOS: PENTAGON radiate explosive energy at the ‘IN:VITE U’ showcase as they dance away to ‘Feelin’ Like’

1 / 11

A glance at the handsome members of PENTAGON at the 'IN:VITE U' showcase

PENTAGON consists of nine members: Jinho, Hui, Hongseok, Shinwon, Yeo One, Yan An, Yuto, Kino and Wooseok. The group participated in South Korean television channel Mnet's reality program, ‘Pentagon Maker’. The team was based on five categories: vocal or rap, dance, talent, mind, and teamwork. Each member was judged individually or as a unit, to determine whether they were suitable to become a member of PENTAGON. They were set to debut on July 16, 2016. By the end of the show, Jinho, Hui, Hongseok, Yeo One, Yuto, Kino, and Wooseok were confirmed as the official members of the group. PENTAGON made their official debut on October 10, 2016 with 10 members, including the members eliminated from Pentagon Maker, E'Dawn, Shinwon, and Yanan. On the same day, they released their first Korean EP ‘Pentagon’ comprising seven tracks including the lead single ‘Gorilla’, and held their debut showcase. On April 2, the group released their sixth Korean EP Positive which features six tracks including lead single ‘Shine’. The song eventually became a sleeper hit by word of mouth from listeners due to its unique melody and powerful choreography. Known to create unique songs like ‘Dr. BeBe’, ‘Basquiat’, ‘Do or Not’, ‘Daisy’, they constantly try to push the envelope and bring unique concepts to the fans. Even with ‘Feelin’ Like’, PENTAGON used 808 bass to fill the space in the chorus, which was accentuated with the eye-catching choreography.

Photo Credit : Cube Entertainment