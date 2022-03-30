Bridgerton Season 2: Here are Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley, Phoebe Dynevor's cutest BTS snaps from the show

Bridgerton Season 2 finally arrived on March 25 and while the wait was long amid COVID-19 delays, it was certainly worth it as we got to watch Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley take us back to the Regency era London for yet another amazing love story after Phoebe Dynevor and Rege-Jean Page's striking first season. The second season managed to introduce some new cast members including Simone Ashley and Charithra Chandran as sisters Kate and Edwina Sharma. While there's no denying that the show seemed perfect when it comes to the casting, we do believe a lot of the amazing scenes on the show are also a result of the brilliant offscreen rapport shared by the Bridgerton cast and it is evident in these amazing BTS snaps of the lead stars of the show. From Jonathan Bailey to Phoebe Dynevor, all the cast members of the show have taken to Instagram to showcase all the behind-the-scenes fun from the show and these amazing snaps are proof of that. From the entire Bridgerton family together to Simone and Jonathan gorging on food, take a look at the cast's most fun moments.
Photo Credit : Instagram/Phoebe Dynevor
Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley seemed to be lunch buddies on set and this snap of the duo enjoying their favourite snack together is priceless. Could you have imagined the Vicount and the Viscountess grabbing a bite together like this? Well, this photo is certainly a keeper.
Photo Credit : Instagram/Jonathan Bailey
If there's one Bridgerton friendship that we truly love, it's definitely the one shared by Penelope Featherington and Eloise Bridgerton. It seems Nicola and Claudia are equally as close as their characters and this sweet photo captures their amazing offscreen friendship.
Photo Credit : Instagram/Nicola Coughlan
If you have already binged on the second season of Bridgerton, you probably know how precious each cast member is to this amazing tale and hence this photo is special given that it captures all our favourite actors from the show together. These happy faces are sure to brighten up your day too. Spotted Queen Charlotte, did you?
It's Lady Whistledown aka Nicola Coughlan herself posing alongside the Bridgerton siblings Colin and Eloise played by Luke Newton and Claudia Jesse. We love the equation shared by these three characters on the show and it looks like much of the onscreen ease comes from their behind-the-scenes relationship.
We bet the Viscountess and the Duchess are getting along well and this photo is proof of that. Simone Ashley had shared this amazing photo with co-star Phoebe Dynevor on Instagram and it captures their amazing bond perfectly.
Photo Credit : Instagram/Simone Ashley