Bridgerton Season 2: Here are Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley, Phoebe Dynevor's cutest BTS snaps from the show

Bridgerton Season 2 finally arrived on March 25 and while the wait was long amid COVID-19 delays, it was certainly worth it as we got to watch Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley take us back to the Regency era London for yet another amazing love story after Phoebe Dynevor and Rege-Jean Page's striking first season. The second season managed to introduce some new cast members including Simone Ashley and Charithra Chandran as sisters Kate and Edwina Sharma. While there's no denying that the show seemed perfect when it comes to the casting, we do believe a lot of the amazing scenes on the show are also a result of the brilliant offscreen rapport shared by the Bridgerton cast and it is evident in these amazing BTS snaps of the lead stars of the show. From Jonathan Bailey to Phoebe Dynevor, all the cast members of the show have taken to Instagram to showcase all the behind-the-scenes fun from the show and these amazing snaps are proof of that. From the entire Bridgerton family together to Simone and Jonathan gorging on food, take a look at the cast's most fun moments.

Photo Credit : Instagram/Phoebe Dynevor