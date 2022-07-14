Phoebe Waller-Bridge Birthday: 6 UNMISSABLE series by the Fleabag star

1 / 7

Happy Birthday Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Phoebe Waller-Bridge turns 36! The incredibly talented English screenwriter, producer and actress is definitely a triple threat. Phoebe has in the past years impressed not only her fans but also the critics. She has already bagged a BAFTA Award, 3 Emmys and 2 Golden Globes for her series Fleabag, the actress being the main lead and showrunner. Following the series' success, Waller-Bridge is counted as one of the brightest minds in the industry with her unique ideas and outlandish scripts which end up on the wall of greats. Continue reading to check out some of Phoebe Waller-Bridge's best Tv series so far.

Photo Credit : Getty Images