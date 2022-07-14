Phoebe Waller-Bridge Birthday: 6 UNMISSABLE series by the Fleabag star

Phoebe Waller-Bridge turns 36! The incredibly talented English screenwriter, producer and actress is definitely a triple threat. Phoebe has in the past years impressed not only her fans but also the critics. She has already bagged a BAFTA Award, 3 Emmys and 2 Golden Globes for her series Fleabag, the actress being the main lead and showrunner. Following the series' success, Waller-Bridge is counted as one of the brightest minds in the industry with her unique ideas and outlandish scripts which end up on the wall of greats. Continue reading to check out some of Phoebe Waller-Bridge's best Tv series so far.
Phoebe helmed the flagship project as the titular project. The official synopsis of the series reads, "A dry-witted woman, known only as Fleabag, has no filter as she navigates life and love in London while trying to cope with tragedy. The angry, grief-riddled woman tries to heal while rejecting anyone who tries to help her, but Fleabag continues to keep up her bravado through it all."
This series did not see Phoebe's actress avatar but she was revered for her work in the first season as the head writer. The plot reads, "Being recruited by an intelligence agency puts Eve in the direct path of Villanelle, an assassin. Though the mission is to kill her, the two women find themselves strangely drawn to each other."
Written and created by the actress, Phoebe stars in the series as Louise "Lulu". The show follows six twenty-somethings who live together as property guardians of an abandoned hospital, keeping on the job for cheap rent. These strangers overlap and share deeper secrets until they eventually get evicted.
Many forget that Phoebe was once part of this hugely famous crime drama series. The actress appeared in 8 episodes of the show in 2015 and played the role of Abby Thompson, a junior barrister for Sharon Bishop (Marianne Jean-Baptiste).
Phoebe served as one of the executive producers and played the recurring role of Laurel Halliday on the show. HBO described the series in an official synopsis, "Ruby Richardson walks away from her ordinary life in the suburbs to revisit her past with her college boyfriend, Billy Johnson. The two made a pact 17 years earlier: If either one of them texted the word "RUN" and the other replied with the same, they would drop everything and meet in Grand Central Terminal and travel across America together."
Phoebe played the role of Chloe Astill in the series as one of the leads in the British sitcom that follows life in a café in Weston-super-mare.
