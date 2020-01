1 / 6

Phoebe Waller-Bridge THESE facts will surprise you

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is on cloud nine as the Fleabag actress has bagged the Best Actress Award at the recently held Golden Globes 2020. The actress who has been a part of the series since 2016 wore a black Chantilly lace suit with a silk tuxedo lapel and ribbon appliqué. What we loved most about the attire was that it was for a good cause; backstage at the Golden Globes, she told reporters, "We have hatched an amazing plan with Ralph [and] Russo. And we are going to auction it off and the money that is raised from it will go to relief in Australia." Today, we have got for you the amazing facts about the actress.

Photo Credit : Getty