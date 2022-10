Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter promote Phone Bhoot in Mumbai

Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter are currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming movie Phone Bhoot. The horror-comedy directed by Gurmmeet Singh will hit theatres on the 4th of November. Ahead of the big day, the three actors are busy with promoting their much-anticipated film. Speaking of which, this evening, the trio was photographed by the paparazzi as they stepped out into the dream city of Mumbai for promotions. Katrina, Siddhant, and Ishaan decked up in comfortable yet stylish clothes for the event. Phone Bhoot is written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath. It is produced under Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s banner Excel Entertainment. According to the trailer, Katrina will be seen playing a ghost in the movie, while Ishaan and Siddhant’s characters are ghost hunters. As per our sources, Katrina will feature in a double role in the movie, for the first time in her career. Check out the actors’ latest photos below.