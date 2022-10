Katrina Kaif looks beautiful as she arrives at the screening of Phone Bhoot

Kaif's work front looks super busy at the moment. At first, she will be seen in the comedy horror Phone Bhoot opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, which is slated for release on November 4, 2022. She is also working on the film Tiger 3 and will be seen alongside Salman Khan in the lead role. Later, she will star in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas. Also, she is starring in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, along with actors Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in the lead role.