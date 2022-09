The stars of 2022 APAN Star Awards

On September 29, popular stars like ‘Vincenzo’ star Song Joong Ki, ‘All of Us Are Dead’ stars Park Ji Hoo and Yoon Chan Young, ‘Hospital Playlist’ star Jeon Mi Do, ‘Yumi Cells’ star Jeon Mi Do and more displayed their gorgeous visuals in the 2022 APAN Star Awards. Song Joong Ki won the Grand Prize (Daesang) for ‘Vincenzo’. The best acting awards in the mini-series (long-length drama) category went to Lee Junho for 'The Red Sleeve' and Shin Min Ah for 'Hometown Cha Cha Cha'. The Best Actor in a Feature Drama: Joo Sang Wook, who worked as a married couple in 'Taejong Lee Bang Won', Jung Hae In for 'DP' and Kim Sung Ryung for 'This is how I go to the Blue House' were named the Best Acting Award in the OTT category. The Outstanding Performance Award in the OTT category went to Ahn Bo Hyeon, who played in 'Yumi's Cells' and 'My Name', and Han Seon Hwa for 'Work Later Drink Now', and in the mini-series category, ‘Through The Darkness’ Jin Seon Kyu and 'Eve' Yoo Seon won the award. 'The Red Sleeve' won three awards including Lee Junho's Best Acting Award, Best Picture, and Best Director. The APAN Star Awards is an awards ceremony for excellence in television in South Korea and contribution to Hallyu (Korean wave), organized by the Korea Entertainment Management Association (CEMA). Nominees for the awards are selected from Korean dramas that airs on the three major broadcasting networks (KBS, MBC and SBS) and cable channels (tvN, jtbc, OCN, MBN and TV Chosun) from October of the previous year to September of the current year.