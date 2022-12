SHINee's Onew

Onew was discovered at the 2006 SM Academy Casting and signed a contract with SM Entertainment the day after his audition. He debuted as the lead vocalist and leader of boy group SHINee in May 2008, who went on to become one of the best-selling artists in South Korea. As a singer, he has participated in the original soundtracks for various TV series and released collaborations with various artists. He made his solo debut on December 5, 2018, with the release of his first extended play, Voice, five days before his military conscription on December 10, 2018. The EP peaked at number two on South Korea's Gaon Album Chart. He released his second EP Dice on April 11, 2022, which peaked at number three on Gaon Album Chart. He made his solo debut in Japan on July 6, 2022, with the release of his first studio album Life Goes On. Onew has also contributed to songwriting for both himself and SHINee. As an actor, Onew was cast in multiple musicals, such as Rock of Ages (2010), Shinheung Military Academy (2019), and Midnight Sun (2021–2022) and participated in various television dramas, mostly known for the roles of Baek Su in JTBC's sitcom Welcome to Royal Villa and the cardiothoracic resident Lee Chi-hoon in the popular KBS2 drama Descendants of the Sun (2016). Onew is one of the main vocalists of SHINee and is known for his distinctively unique vocal color and for his calm and understated voice, providing the strong vocal foundation of the group with fellow member Jonghyun. Besides being a great leader, he is funny and always keeps his members happy and is their stronghold when they experienced the worst times together.