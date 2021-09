1 / 5

Classic south Indian saree

Rachita Ram is one of the popular actresses in the Sandalwood industry. The actress started her career in acting by first appearing in TV serials. Later, she auditioned for a lead actress role in Bulbul opposite Darshan where she got selected. In her career, she has acted in many successful films alongside top leading actors from Sandalwood. The actress has won the SIIMA Award for best actress for the movie Ayogya opposite Sathish Ninasam. The actress is well-known for her acting skills. Apart from that, we have noticed that Rachita Ram is queen in ethnic outfits. From traditional saree looks to Anarkali dresses, the actress knows how to look absolutely beautiful in every outfit. We have picked some of her best traditional looks and make sure to take notes. Read here to know more:

Photo Credit : Rachita Ram Instagram