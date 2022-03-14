PHOTOS: 5 celeb inspired denim outfits that are perfect for summer

1 / 5

Rashmika Mandanna

Summers are here and fashion changes too. Now it is time for easy breezy and comfy looks. So, what can probably stay on the spin are strappy crop tops, floral outfits, shorts, breezy dresses, and denim pants that can infuse coolness to your look. Now that we have multiple reasons to step out, here's some denim look that will totally race you to be a dashing style star. It's summer and breaking up with denim is definitely not in our style books. All day, every day we think of how denim is the classic we'll never get bored of adding to our closet. From shorts, pants and jackets, the comfiest and trendiest attire for this season is denim and there is no second thought about it. Here are a few looks inspired by celebs you can try on how to style your denim outfits. Check out here:

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani