PHOTOS: 5 celeb inspired denim outfits that are perfect for summer

Summers are here and fashion changes too. Now it is time for easy breezy and comfy looks. So, what can probably stay on the spin are strappy crop tops, floral outfits, shorts, breezy dresses, and denim pants that can infuse coolness to your look. Now that we have multiple reasons to step out, here's some denim look that will totally race you to be a dashing style star.
It's summer and breaking up with denim is definitely not in our style books. All day, every day we think of how denim is the classic we'll never get bored of adding to our closet. From shorts, pants and jackets, the comfiest and trendiest attire for this season is denim and there is no second thought about it. Here are a few looks inspired by celebs you can try on how to style your denim outfits. Check out here:
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
The diva went for a classic route with a comfy crop top paired with boyfriend ripped jeans. The lazy and laid out look is a perfect summer attire one must definitely pick.
Photo Credit : Pooja Hegde Instagram
The diva picked a pair of black baggy jeans and styled it with an oversized shirt. The white tee sported sequin A letter logo printed on the tee, with a bag and shoes, the looks are complete and perfect.
Photo Credit : Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Malavika looked stunning in an LBD ensemble. She paired her outfit with a denim jacket, comfy shoes and black sunnies.
Photo Credit : Malavika Mohanan Instagram
Preggers Kajal Aggarwal went comfy and stylish way in a denim dress and gave us major fashion cues for the summer season.
Photo Credit : Kajal Aggarwal Instagram