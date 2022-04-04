PHOTOS: 5 Enchanting desi looks of Mehreen Prizada

1 / 6

Mehreen Prizada's ethnic looks

Mehreen Pirzada has proved to be a multilingual artist. She has proved her mettle in many industries like Telugu and Tamil, Hindi, and Punjabi by doing remarkable work. The F3 star has also made her way as a fashionista with several enchanting looks. She looks mesmerising in any attire, whether it is beachwear, a casual look, or the desi look. With her radiant skin and picture-perfect features, Mehreen Pirzada looks irresistible in ethnic avatar. Be it a lehenga or a saree, this diva can rock any attire with her charm. Her ethnic closet is a perfect tutor on how to make the Indian look work. Trendsetters across the country can take notes from this stunner on fashion goals. Let us also get some more details on her vivid ethnic ensembles over the years.

Photo Credit : Mehreen Prizada Instagram