PHOTOS: 5 Enchanting desi looks of Mehreen Prizada

Updated on Apr 04, 2022 07:51 PM IST   |  41.8K
   
    Mehreen Prizada's ethnic looks

    Mehreen Pirzada has proved to be a multilingual artist. She has proved her mettle in many industries like Telugu and Tamil, Hindi, and Punjabi by doing remarkable work. The F3 star has also made her way as a fashionista with several enchanting looks. She looks mesmerising in any attire, whether it is beachwear, a casual look, or the desi look. With her radiant skin and picture-perfect features, Mehreen Pirzada looks irresistible in ethnic avatar. Be it a lehenga or a saree, this diva can rock any attire with her charm. Her ethnic closet is a perfect tutor on how to make the Indian look work. Trendsetters across the country can take notes from this stunner on fashion goals. Let us also get some more details on her vivid ethnic ensembles over the years.

    Photo Credit : Mehreen Prizada Instagram

    Ugadi wishes

    Mehreen Pirzada wished everyone on Ugadi in a beautiful beige lehenga.

    Photo Credit : Mehreen Prizada Instagram

    Happy Lohri

    The actress opted for a pink and yellow Patiala salwar suit for Lohri celebration.

    Photo Credit : Mehreen Prizada Instagram

    Pretty in pink

    She looks absolutely gorgeous in a pink sharara lehenga with Swarovski work.

    Photo Credit : Mehreen Prizada Instagram

    The mandatory saree look

    Mehreen Pirzada also looks dazzling in this blue saree ensemble.

    Photo Credit : Mehreen Prizada Instagram

    Desi promotional look

    She stunned in this yellow lehenga at one of the promotional events for her films.

    Photo Credit : Mehreen Prizada Instagram