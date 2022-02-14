PHOTOS: 5 South Indian couples that serve major relationship goals

Valentine's Day, the day of love, is being celebrated all over the world, today February 14. And today we shall look at some adorable couples from the South who give major relationship goals. They never fail to flaunt their love towards each other and make us go aww. They exemplify love, support and compassion for each other in every way and we think that is what defines love. Here are a few couples from the South you should totally look out:
Suriya and Jyotika are one of the most sorted couples ever. never miss a moment to set goals, be it anything, relationship, work, or fitness. Their love blossomed when they worked together on Kaakha Kaakha and later tied the knot on September 1, 2006. It's been 18 years and still, nothing seems less than a fairytale.
Photo Credit : Suriya instagram
This couple will make you crave for a relationship. From cute surprises to Vignesh calling Nayanthara Thangamey and Kanmani will make you go aww. Their love began on sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in 2015 and has been running strong with soon marriage on the cards.
Photo Credit : Vignesh Shivan Instagram
Fahad and Nazriya will make you believe that there is no age, bar, religion or anything when it comes to love. Despite their long age gap, their relationship is all about maturity and undefining understanding.
Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are called the best couple in the South film industry. The couple fell in love on the sets of their first film, Vamsi in 2000 and ever since then Namrata dedicated all her life to family, which shows what a beautiful bond they have.
Photo Credit : Mahesh Babu Instagram
Dulquer Salmaan and his wife Amal Sufiya have been married for 10 years now and are one of the most adored couples in Mollywood. From childhood sweethearts to parents of a cute daughter, what a loving journey right.
Photo Credit : Dulquer Salmaan Instagram