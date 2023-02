Party ready ft Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most popular actresses. She is currently donning three different roles, an actress, a doting wife and a loving mother. She is married to businessman Gautam Kitchlu and welcomed a baby boy named Neil last year. Apart from all these, the actress is also known for her style statement that is stylish, unique and bold. If one looks closer at Kajal's closet, it is easily noticeable that she owns pairs of party outfits that are total steal-worthy. Yes, from LBD to bold mesh dress, Kajal Aggarwal's party outfits collection is stylish and perfect. Take a look at Kajal Aggarwal's best party looks