Seo In Guk has appeared in 'Reply 1997', 'Master's Sun', 'High School King of Savvy', 'Shopaholic Louis', 'Doom At Your Service ', 'Cafe Minamdang', etc, and has built a career by singing OSTs of dramas he appeared in. In 2022, he released a new solo album. 'Fallen' is the second single released in about 6 months after the single 'LOVE&LOVE' released in 5 years in June. This single album contains a total of 3 songs including the title song 'Fallen', 'Young Days' and 'Fallen (Instrumental)', so you can feel Seo In Guk's richer emotional line. In particular, for this single, not only did Seo In Guk participate in the entire production process, but also Seo In Guk's producing team, Seo Cine, put their names on all the songs to improve their perfection. The title song 'Fallen' is a rock ballad featuring Seo In Guk's delicate emotional expression and cool vocals. Seo In Guk and Park So Dam were casted as the male and female leads of ‘Death’s Game’ (working title). It is a fantasy reincarnation drama based on the popular webtoon titled 'I'll Die Soon'. It depicts the story of young people who die in frustration and start a new life. The main character's face is set to change several times, and although the main character is Seo In Guk, about 8 actors will appear in each episode to bring a variety of fun.