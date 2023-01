IU

IU is a South Korean singer-songwriter, record producer and actress. She signed with LOEN Entertainment (now Kakao Entertainment) in 2007 as a trainee and debuted as a singer at the age of fifteen with her first extended play (EP) Lost and Found. Aside from her music career, IU has ventured into acting and hosting radio and television shows. Following her supporting role in teen drama Dream High and minor appearances in several television series, she was cast in leading roles in television drama series You Are the Best!, Pretty Man, The Producers and Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo (2016). IU's role as a desperate office worker in My Mister (2018) received critical acclaim, and she earned her first Best Actress in Television nomination at the 55th Baeksang Arts Awards. In 2022, IU starred in the film Broker, playing single mother So-young, who initially decides to leave her newborn at a baby box but later changes her mind and tries to retrieve her child. Director Hirokazu Koreeda chose to cast IU after seeing her moving performance in My Mister (2018), as he felt that she was the only actress who could embody So-young's character. Broker was chosen to compete for the Palme d'Or, and its premiere was held at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. On January 13th, IU posted several pictures of her holding a luxury brand bag on her own Instagram. In her photo, IU is wearing a white lace dress that exposes her shoulders and shows off her lovely charm. Also, IU draws admiration for her blue suspenders and her hair in a bun, boasting a doll-like beauty. Meanwhile, on December 31 last year, IU admitted her relationship with Lee Jong Suk. IU's agency, Edam Entertainment, announced, "IU has recently developed into a lover with Lee Jong-suk, who used to be a close colleague."