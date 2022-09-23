Yuqi

On April 8, 2018, Yuqi was revealed to be an upcoming member of Cube Entertainment's new girl group, (G)I-DLE. She debuted with the group on May 2, 2018, as the lead vocalist, lead dancer and Face of the group with their lead single titled ‘Latata’ of their debut album, ‘I Am’. In 2019, she became a cast member for the seventh season of the Chinese TV show ‘Keep Running’. In April 2019 Yuqi was cast in a new variety show ‘The Gashinas’. The pilot episode aired on May 19. In June 2019, Yuqi was confirmed as part of the cast for ‘Law of the Jungle in Myanmar’. In September, she sang in a social travel reality show ‘Please Pay Attention Visitors’ ending song, ‘Happy Seasoning’. In May 2020, she debuted as a co songwriter and composer with ‘I'm the Trend’. ‘I'm the Trend’ is a song dedicated to (G)-Idle's fandom, Neverland, and was unveiled during her group's first online concert ‘I-Land: Who Am I’, on July 5, 2020. On May 29, she was cast as the first performer alongside WJSN's Exy and Yeoreum in 1theK Originals' ‘The First Date’. The show aims to build new friendships by sharing various games, missions, and quizzes by girl group members who have met frequently on various music broadcasts, but have not had the opportunity to get close to each other. For (G)I-DLE's first single album, Yuqi was credited for ‘Dumdi Dumdi’ Chinese lyrics and guided alongside Z King. On September 17, KakaoTV launched an original entertainment ‘Learn Way’, a program that captures the process of being reborn as an 'all-rounder' by meeting with expert mentors in various fields with Yuqi as the host. On May 6, 2021, Cube Entertainment announced that she would debut as a solo artist with the single album ‘A Page’ on May 13, which includes the lead singles ‘Giant’ and ‘Bonnie & Clyde’. On October 27, she participated in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympic Games theme song ‘Salute to the Heroes’.