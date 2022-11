TWICE's Jeongyeon

Jeongyeon was born as Yoo Kyungwan on 1 November 1996 in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea. She has two older sisters, one of whom is the actress Gong Seungyeon. Jeongyeon failed an audition to join JYP Entertainment as a child but eventually joined the agency after passing an open audition in March 2010. She trained for five years before debuting with TWICE. Between 2013 and early 2015, Jeongyeon was expected to become a member of a new JYP girl group alongside fellow trainees and now-Twice bandmates Nayeon, Sana, and Jihyo; however, the project was canceled. Later in 2015, Jeongyeon participated in the television program Sixteen, a reality television competition to determine the members of TWICE. In the final episode, she was chosen as one of the nine members of the group. In October 2015 Jeongyeon officially debuted as a member of Twice with the release of their first extended play (EP), The Story Begins. The lead single Like Ooh-Ahh was the first K-pop debut song to reach 100 million views on YouTube. Jeongyeon and her sister co-hosted the South Korean music program Inkigayo from July 2016 to January 2017, for which they both won the Newcomer Award at the 2016 SBS Entertainment Awards. Since Jeongyeon's debut, she has also been credited as songwriter on some of TWICE's tracks In Gallup Korea's annual music poll, Jeongyeon was voted among the top 20 most popular idols in South Korea for four consecutive years from 2016 to 2019 alongside her bandmate Nayeon. On 17 October 2020, JYP Entertainment announced that Jeongyeon would be taking a hiatus due to anxiety. She resumed activities on 31 January 2021 at 30th Seoul Music Awards. On 18 August 2021, JYP Entertainment announced that Jeongyeon would be taking a second hiatus due to panic and anxiety disorder. She gradually resumed her activities from October 2021.