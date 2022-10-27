PHOTOS: 6 K-Pop idols with the best stage presence feat. Dreamcatcher’s Siyeon, EXO’s Kai and more

We take a look at some of the K-Pop idols that are all about sharp choreography, amazing vocals and great expressions! Kai is a South Korean singer, model, actor, and dancer. He is a member of the South Korean-Chinese boy group EXO, its sub unit EXO-K, and South Korean supergroup SuperM. He debuted as a soloist in November 2020 with the release of his extended-play, ‘Kai’. Apart from his musical career, Kai has also starred in various television dramas such as ‘Choco Bank’ (2016), ‘Andante’ (2017), and ‘Spring Has Come’ (2018). Kai is widely considered to be one of the best dancers of South Korea and K-pop, and is among the most influential Korean fashion icons. Sunmi debuted in 2007 as a member of South Korean girl group Wonder Girls and left the group in 2010 to pursue her studies. After a three-year hiatus, Sunmi resumed her career as a soloist with her 2013 debut extended play, ‘Full Moon’, spawning the number two singles ‘24 Hours’ and ‘Full Moon’ on the national Gaon Digital Chart. In 2015, Sunmi was announced to be resuming promotion with the Wonder Girls and remained with the group until their disbandment in 2017. She subsequently left JYP Entertainment and joined Makeus Entertainment (now known as Abyss Company), releasing the hit single ‘Gashina’. Her second extended play, ‘Warning’, was released in 2018 and produced two other hit singles: ‘Heroine’ and ‘Siren’. Taemin is a South Korean singer, actor and dancer. He debuted as a member of the boy band SHINee in May 2008 and the supergroup SuperM in 2019, both under SM Entertainment, and has subsequently been labeled by media outlets as the ‘Idol's Idol’. Jeon Jiwoo is the maknae, main dancer, lead vocalist, and rapper in KARD. She represents the letter R and the Color Joker. Siyeon is a Korean artist under Dreamcatcher Company. She is also the main vocalist of K-Pop girl group Dreamcatcher and a former member of MINX. Haechan is a South Korean singer and dancer born in Seoul on June 6, 2000 (he later moved to Jeju Island with his family and grew up there before becoming a trainee). He is the main vocalist and the lead dancer of NCT 127, NCT Dream, and NCT U.