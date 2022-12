Jackson Wang

Jackson Wang is a Chinese rapper, singer, dancer, record producer, fashion designer, and music video director. He is the founder of record label Team Wang and is the creative director and lead designer for fashion brand Team Wang Design. Born and raised in Hong Kong, Jackson initially gained widespread recognition after joining JYP Entertainment's K-pop boy group, GOT7, in 2014. In 2017, he founded Team Wang and began releasing solo music in China and internationally thereafter. His first solo album, Mirrors, debuted in 2019 and reached number 32 on the Billboard 200 in the United States. In 2021, Jackson left JYP Entertainment and formed the Chinese hip hop group, Panthepack, under Team Wang. Prior to his music career, Jackson was a saber fencer and competed in numerous domestic and international competitions.