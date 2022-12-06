BTS' Suga

Suga is a South Korean rapper, songwriter and record producer. Managed by BIGHIT MUSIC, he debuted as a member of the South Korean boy band BTS in 2013. In 2016, he released his first solo mixtape, Agust D. In 2018, he re-released the mixtape for digital purchase and streaming. The reissue reached number three on Billboard's World Albums Chart. In 2020, he released his second solo mixtape, D-2. Commercially, the mixtape peaked at number 11 on the US Billboard 200, number seven on the UK Albums Chart, and number two on Australia's ARIA Album Chart. The Korea Music Copyright Association attributes over 100 songs to Suga as a songwriter and producer, including Suran's Wine which peaked at number two on the Gaon Music Chart and won best Soul/R&B track of the year at the 2017 Melon Music Awards. Suga also received the "Hot Trend Award" for his work on the track. Suga later re-released his mixtape for digital purchase and streaming in February 2018. The reissue reached number three on Billboard's World Albums Chart, number five on the Heatseekers Albums chart, and number 74 on the Top Album Sales chart, in the United States. It also caused Suga's solo alias, Agust D, to reach number 46 on the Emerging Artists chart for the week of March 3. In 2021, Suga recomposed Samsung's signature ringtone, Over The Horizon. The track was unveiled on August 11, as part of Samsung's Unpacked 2021 event. Suga later produced the single You for Japanese singer ØMI, which was released on October 15. In December, Suga featured on the single Girl of My Dreams for American rapper Juice Wrld's posthumous album Fighting Demons. The song debuted at number 29 on the Billboard Hot 100, earning Suga his second entry on the chart, as a solo artist. On April 25, 2022, Suga was revealed as the producer of the lead single That That from Psy's album Psy 9th. He also co-wrote and featured on the single, and appeared in the music video alongside Psy.