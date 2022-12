TXT's Soobin

Soobin the second member introduced from the new boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER under the agency Big Hit Music. He was introduced in a teaser video in YouTube entitled Introductory Film "What Do You Do?"-(SOOBIN) released on January 13, 2019 with his following teaser photos released on different social media platforms. TOMORROW X TOGETHER, commonly known as TXT, is a South Korean boy band formed by Big Hit Music. The group consists of five members: Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HueningKai. They debuted on March 4, 2019 with the extended play (EP) The Dream Chapter: Star. The EP debuted and peaked at number one on the Gaon Album Chart and Billboard World Albums Chart and entered the US Billboard 200 at number 140, the highest-charting debut album by any male K-pop group at the time. Its lead single "Crown" debuted at number one on the Billboard World Digital Songs chart, and TXT topped the Billboard Emerging Artists chart, making them the fastest K-pop group to appear on the former and the second-fastest to appear on the latter. The group's early commercial success earned them several new artist awards, including Rookie of the Year at the 34th Golden Disc Awards and the 2019 Melon Music Awards, New Artist of the Year at the 9th Gaon Chart Music Awards and Best New Male Artist at the 2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards.