Kim Yoo Jung

Kim Yoo Jung is a South Korean actress. She debuted as a model for a confectionery brand at the age of four. After her acting debut in 2003, she became one of the best known child actresses in Korea. She rose to popularity in 2012 when she starred in the fantasy-period drama ‘Moon Embracing the Sun’, which reunited Kim Yoo Jung with ‘Grudge: The Revolt of Gumiho’ costar Lee Tae Ri and Iljimae costar Yeo Jin Goo. The drama surpassed 40% ratings and gained ‘national drama’ status. For her good portrayal of the young protagonist, she was nominated for the Best New Actress in the 48th Baeksang Arts Awards and she won Best Young Actress Award in the 1st K-Drama Star Awards and 2012 MBC Drama Awards. She also starred in the films ‘Commitment’ (2013), and ‘Circle of Atonement’ (2015). She was nominated Best New Actress in Blue Dragon Film Awards for playing Kim Hwa Yeon in ‘Thread of Lies’ (2014). She hosted the music show Inkigayo from November 2014 to April 2016. She took on her first leading role in historical romance drama ‘Love in the Moonlight’ (2016) and starred in romantic comedy film ‘Because I Love You’ (2017), television drama ‘Clean with Passion for Now’ (2018), ‘Backstreet Rookie’ (2020), mystery thriller film ‘The 8th Night’ (2021) and historical fantasy romance drama ‘Lovers of the Red Sky’ (2021). Kim Yoo Jung has been nicknamed ‘Nation's Little Sister’ and ‘Sageuk fairy’ after taking roles in several acclaimed historical dramas in her career. In 2017, she ranked 8th on Forbes Korea Power Celebrity list, the youngest to be included in the Top 10 at the age of 17. In 2022, Kim Yoo Jung reunited with the director and cast members of ‘Love in the Moonlight’ in the TVING travel entertainment program ‘Young Actors' Retreat’. The same year, she will be appearing in the Netflix film ‘20th Century Girl’ playing the title role as 17-year-old Na Bora in 1999.