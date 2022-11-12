Sandara Park

Sandara Park is a South Korean singer, actress and television presenter. She rose to fame in the Philippines as a contestant on the talent show Star Circle Quest in 2004, after which she had a successful acting and singing career before returning to South Korea in 2007. She made her South Korean debut in 2009 as a member of the K-pop group 2NE1, which went on to become one of the best-selling girl groups of all time before their disbandment in 2016. Sandara Park is one of the most popular South Korean celebrities in the Philippines, where she is known by fans as the Pambansang Krung-Krung (National Crazy Personality). She is considered an influential figure in the Korean Wave, and has been called the ‘BoA of the Philippines’, in reference to South Korean singer BoA who also experienced great success abroad. In 2004, Sandara Park released her first EP, Sandara, which sold over 100,000 physical copies, making it the only album by a South Korean artist to be certified platinum by the Philippine Association of the Record Industry (PARI). She acted in several Philippine films between 2004 and 2007, including Bcuz of U, for which she won the award for Best New Actress the 21st PMPC Star Award for Movies. In 2009, Sandara Park debuted as a member of 2NE1 with the single ‘Fire’, which immediately catapulted the group to fame. She also released her first Korean single, ‘Kiss’, featuring fellow 2NE1 member CL, in 2009. The group's hiatus beginning in 2015 allowed Park to focus on her television career, co-hosting the South Korean variety show Two Yoo Project Sugar Man, and appearing as a judge on the Philippine talent show Pinoy Boyband Superstar. She also acted in several web series, including Dr. Ian (2016), for which she won Best Actress at a Korean web festival.