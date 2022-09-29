aespa's Karina

Karina is a South Korean singer and rapper under SM Entertainment. She is the leader of the girl group aespa and a member of the female unit GOT the beat. In February 2019, Karina appeared in Taemin's ‘Want’ music video and also acted as backup dancer for the song's promotional stages. On October 28, 2020, Karina was revealed as the second member of aespa. The group debuted on November 17 with the digital single ‘Black Mamba’. Before her debut with aespa, on November 1, she performed alongside Kai for the virtual showcase held by Hyundai Motors. On December 27, 2021 it was revealed that she alongside her groupmate Winter would be part of the new unit ‘GOT the beat’ from the project Girls On Top alongside BoA, Taeyeon & Hyoyeon from Girls' Generation and Wendy & Seulgi from Red Velvet making their debut with the digital single ‘Step Back’ on January 3, 2022. In 2022, aespa would be performing at Coachella on April 23, during the second week of the annual music festival. Their setlist included ‘Savage’, ‘Next Level’, ‘Black Mamba’, and an English version of a then-unreleased song titled ‘Life's Too Short’, which was revealed to be from their then-upcoming EP. Later, the group was included in Time magazine's Next Generation Leaders list. On June 1, 2022, SM Entertainment announced that aespa signed with Warner Records. They also announced that Aespa would release their second extended play, ‘Girls’, on July 8. It was set to contain nine tracks, including the title track of the same name; their first two singles, ‘Black Mamba’ and ‘Forever’; and ‘Dreams Come True’, which was previously released as part of the 2021 Winter SMTOWN: SMCU Express album in December 2021. Two other tracks on Girls, ‘Illusion’ and ‘Life's Too Short’ (English version), preceded the EP and were released on June 1 and 24, respectively.