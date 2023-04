ASTRO

(TRIGGER Warning: Mention of possible suicide) ASTRO is a South Korean boy band formed by Fantagio. The group is currently composed of five members: MJ, Jinjin, Moonbin, Cha Eun Woo and Yoon Sanha. Originally a six-piece group, Rocky departed from the group on February 28, 2023. Moonbin was found dead at his home in Gangnam, Seoul at 8:10 pm on April 19th. He was 25 years old. According to the wishes of his family, his funeral will be held as quietly as possible with his family, friends and company colleagues in attendance. His deceased's mortuary was set up at the funeral hall in Seoul, and his burial will be on April 22nd. Moonbin, born in 1998, worked as a children's fashion model, and made his acting debut in 2009 by appearing as the younger version of actor Kim Bum in the KBS 2TV drama 'Boys Over Flowers'. He made his singing debut in 2016 when he was a member of the 5-member group ASTRO. After that, he formed the ASTRO unit Moonbin & Sanha, and released three albums until recently. (Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​)