ATEEZ's Wooyoung

Before Wooyoung signed under KQ Entertainment, he was signed to BigHit Music (then called BigHit Entertainment) as a trainee circa 2014. There, he met fellow member, Yeosang. Before 2017, Yeosang left BigHit. Because of how strong their friendship is, he cut ties with BigHit and joined Yeosang in KQ. In October 2017, trainees from KQ Entertainment auditioned for the survival reality show MIXNINE. Wooyoung is one of the four boys that passed the audition. He ranked 57 in the MIXNINE Just Dance showcase but was eliminated in the seventh episode. His final ranking is number 132. Before debuting, Wooyoung was introduced as part of ‘KQ Fellaz’, which is a pre-debut team of trainees under KQ. On October 24, 2018, Wooyoung debuted as a member of ATEEZ with the title tracks ‘Treasure’ and ‘Pirate King’. In the group, he holds the performance and vocal positions. ATEEZ were named Worldwide Fans' Choice at the 2019 and 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards, and won the Bonsang (main award) at the 4th The Fact Music Awards, the 30th and 31st Seoul Music Awards. As of August 2022, ATEEZ have released nine EPs and one studio album in the Korean language, as well as two EP and two studio albums in the Japanese language. Their records Treasure EP.Fin: All to Action, Treasure Epilogue: Action to Answer, Zero: Fever Part.1, Zero: Fever Part.2, Zero: Fever Epilogue and The World EP.1: Movement each topped the South Korean Gaon Album Chart, with Zero: Fever Part. 1 becoming the group's first to be certified platinum in the country. ATEEZ have sold over four million physical albums worldwide. Often referred to as ‘Global Performance Idols’ by Korean media and dubbed '4th Generation Leaders' by the Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, the group has also served as official global ambassadors for Korean culture and tourism.