BLACKPINK's Jennie

Jennie is a South Korean singer and rapper. Born and raised in South Korea, Jennie studied in New Zealand for five years before returning to South Korea in 2010. She debuted as a member of the girl group BLACKPINK, formed by YG Entertainment, in August 2016. In November 2018, Jennie made her debut as a solo artist with the single ‘Solo’. The song was described as a hip hop track with pop elements and was designed to showcase Jennie's sides as both a ‘delicate girl’ and ‘independent woman’. Upon release, ‘Solo’ debuted on Gaon Music Chart at number one and achieved a triple crown for simultaneously topping the domestic digital, download, and streaming charts. The single remained on the digital and mobile charts for two further consecutive weeks and on the streaming chart for a further three consecutive weeks. ‘Solo’ was certified platinum for streaming by the KMCA and soon won the Song of the Year award for the month of November at the eighth Gaon Chart Music Awards, as well as the Digital Bonsang award at the 34th Golden Disc Awards. Overseas, ‘Solo’ topped the Billboard's World Digital Songs chart. At the time of release, the music video for "Solo" became the most viewed by a female Korean solo artist of all time within a 24 hour period on YouTube. Jennie also became the first and only female Korean solo artist to surpass 300 million views on the platform within six months of release. Because of her first appearance as a solo artist on SBS' Inkigayo and MBC Show! Music Core was postponed as broadcasters had canceled all the performances scheduled for that week, YG Entertainment uploaded choreography videos for the song on YouTube for fans. YG Entertainment then aired the Jennie – 'Solo' Diary series on YouTube, sharing glimpses of her work throughout the promotion period of the single. On November 25, Jennie received her first music show win as a solo artist on Inkigayo. In April 2019, Jennie became the first Korean solo artist to perform at Coachella. Her performance was included in ‘The 10 Best Things We Saw at Coachella 2019’ list by Billboard, which called it ‘mind-blowing’ and ‘stunning’ for fans and casual passersby. In 2023, she will be making her acting debut in the HBO series ‘The Idol’, under the stage name Jennie Ruby Jane.