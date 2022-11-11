BTS' J-Hope

J-Hope released his first solo mixtape, Hope World, worldwide on March 1, 2018. It was accompanied by a music video for the lead single ‘Daydream’. A music video for the B-side single ‘Airplane’ was released on March 6. The mixtape debuted at number 63 and peaked at number 38 on the Billboard 200, making him the highest-charting Korean solo act on the ranking up to that point. Six of the album's tracks entered the World Digital Song Sales chart, including ‘Daydream’, which peaked atop the chart, making J-Hope one of only ten Korean artists, including BTS, to reach number one. The success of his solo debut led to him ranking at number three on the Emerging Artists chart and number 97 on the Artist 100, both for the week of March 10—he peaked at number 91 on the latter the following week. He is the fifth Korean artist, and the second Korean soloist after Psy, to place on the Artist 100. The mixtape charted in ten countries worldwide, with ‘Daydream’ charting in three. It ranked at number five on Billboard's year-end World Albums Chart for 2018. For Hope World's three-year anniversary, J-Hope released the full version of its closing track ‘Blue Side (Outro)’. The three-minute long version was uploaded to the BTS SoundCloud page for free on March 1, 2021. In 2019, J-Hope released a free collaboration single, ‘Chicken Noodle Soup’, on September 27, featuring American singer Becky G. The track debuted at number 81 on the Billboard Hot 100, making J-Hope the first member of BTS to chart on the Hot 100 as a solo artist outside of the group, the third Korean solo artist to rank on the chart (after Psy and CL), and the sixth Korean artist overall to do so. ‘Chicken Noodle Soup’ also became J-Hope's second song to debut at number one on the World Digital Song Sales chart. On June 14, 2022, Hybe announced J-Hope as the first member of BTS to begin promotions as a solo artist. His debut solo album Jack in the Box, released on July 15, was preceded by the lead single ‘More’ on July 1. J-Hope made his performance debut at Lollapalooza on July 31, as the headlining act for the final day of the festival. He is the first South Korean artist to headline a main stage at a major United States music festival. In September, J-Hope featured on the single ‘Rush Hour’ by Crush.