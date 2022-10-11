Chungha

Chungha is a South Korean pop singer, dancer and choreographer signed under MNH Entertainment. She finished fourth in Mnet's girl group survival show Produce 101, becoming a member of the resulting girl group I.O.I. On June 10, YMC Entertainment revealed Chungha as one of the seven members of the group's unit group, slated to promote their second single, "Whatta Man", during the summer of 2016. It was revealed that three teams were contacted to make the choreography for the single, but hers was chosen because it was deemed to be the highest quality. The single was a commercial success peaking at number 2 on the Gaon Digital Chart and on the Gaon Album Chart, for its digital (downloads and streaming) and physical sales respectively. Later, MNH Entertainment confirmed that she will be debuting as a solo artist in the beginning of 2017 after wrapping up I.O.I's promotions. Following the dissolution of I.O.I in 2017, Chungha debuted as a solo artist with the extended play Hands on Me. Chungha released her second extended play Offset on January 17, 2018. The EP contains five tracks including the title track "Roller Coaster". On June 26, MNH Entertainment confirmed that she would be having a comeback on July 18 with her third mini-album titled Blooming Blue, with "Love U" serving as the lead single. On January 2, 2019, she released her single album, Gotta Go. On January 9, Chungha won her first-ever music program trophy on the MBC Music's Show Champion. She was featured in VIXX member Ravi's new single, "Live", which was released on February 18, 2019. Chungha released her fourth EP Flourishing on June 24, 2019, alongside the music video of the lead single, "Snapping".