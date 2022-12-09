ENHYPEN's Ni-Ki

Ni-Ki is a member of the South Korean boy group ENHYPEN. He was born on December 9, 2005 and is the maknae of the group, as well as the only Japanese member.ENHYPEN ( is a South Korean boy band formed by Belift Lab, a joint venture between CJ ENM and Hybe Corporation, through the 2020 survival competition show I-Land. The group is composed of seven members: Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon, and Ni-ki. They debuted on November 30, 2020, with the extended play (EP) Border: Day One. Ahead of their debut, the group accumulated over one million followers on social media platforms, simultaneously across TikTok, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and V Live. On November 4, the group amassed over 150,000 pre-orders within two days, and pre-orders had surpassed 300,000 copies by November 21. Border: Day One charted at number 39 on the Japanese Oricon 2020 Yearly Album Chart and at number two on the South Korean Gaon Album Chart, having sold 318,528 copies in one day domestically and becoming the highest-selling album by a K-pop group that debuted in 2020. Within two weeks of their debut, the band won Next Leader Award at the 2020 The Fact Music Awards.