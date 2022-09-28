EXO's Chanyeol

Chanyeol became the last EXO member to be officially introduced to the public on February 23, 2012. He possesses a baritone singing voice. The group officially debuted on April 8 with the extended play ‘Mama’. In April 2015, Chanyeol made his big screen debut with a supporting role in the South Korean film ‘Salut d'Amour’, which starred Park Geun Hyung and Youn Yuh Jung. He later starred as the male lead alongside actress Moon Ga Young and fellow EXO members in the web-drama ‘EXO Next Door’. n June 2016, Chanyeol starred alongside Yuan Shanshan and label-mate Seohyun in the South Korean-Chinese film ‘So I Married an Anti-fan’. He and Yuan Shanshan also recorded a duet titled "I Hate You" as the theme song for the movie. In December 2016, Chanyeol and South Korean singer Punch collaborated on an original soundtrack titled ‘Stay With Me’ for tvN's drama ‘Guardian: The Lonely and Great God’. The song reached number three on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart. On April 25, 2019, he released his first solo song ‘SSFW’ through SM Station. On June 28, it was confirmed that Chanyeol along with his fellow Exo member Sehun would debut as the group's second official sub-unit EXO-SC, and they released their first EP ‘What a Life’ on July 22, 2019. In 2021, he appeared in musical road film ‘The Box’, a jukebox musical containing familiar popular songs from world music such as; Coldplay, Billie Eilish, and Pharrell Williams in the backdrop of South Korean locales. Chanyeol enlisted into the military as an active duty soldier on March 29, 2021. He was finally discharged on September 28, 2022.