EXO's Sehun

On January 10, 2012, Sehun became the fifth EXO member to be officially introduced to the public. The group made their debut with the extended play Mama in April 2012. In February 2016, Sehun received a Weibo Star Award as voted by users of the Chinese social networking site at the 5th Gaon Chart K-Pop Awards. In March 2016, Oh was cast as the male lead in the upcoming Korean-Chinese film Catman, which was released in 2018. In July 2016, Oh was announced to be starring as the male lead in the upcoming Korean-Chinese web drama Dear Archimedes, which began airing in 2019. In September 2017, Sehun became a fixed cast member in a new Netflix original variety show Busted! In February 2018, Sehun was cast in the action web drama Dokgo Rewind as the male lead. In May 2018, it was announced that Sehun will be starring in the web drama Secret Queen Makers which is produced by Lotte Duty Free. On September 14, 2018, Sehun with fellow EXO member Chanyeol released a collaborative single, We Young, for SM Station X 0. On June 28, 2019, it was confirmed that Sehun and Chanyeol were preparing to debut as the group's second sub-unit EXO-SC. They released their first EP, What a Life, on July 22, 2019. In 2021, Sehun starred in the fantasy movie Catman which was released and became one of the first works released in China that has a South Korean star involved after the Korean Wave restriction in China. Later the same year, he played a supporting role in the SBS drama Now, We Are Breaking Up. In 2022, Oh made his cinema debut in the movie The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure. In March 2022, it was announced that Sehun would be playing the main role in the upcoming TVING original drama ‘Everything That We Loved’.