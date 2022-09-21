Park Eun Bin

Park Eun Bin debuted at the age of five and has acted in numerous television series as a child actress and younger version of various characters. She played her first leading role in the time-traveling romance ‘Operation Proposal’ (2012). After ‘Operation Proposal’, Park Eun Bin went back to supporting roles until she gained recognition for her role in the youth ensemble cast series about a group of early 20s young women, ‘Hello, My Twenties!’ in 2016 and its sequel in 2017. In 2017, she was cast in the legal drama ‘Judge vs. Judge’, followed by horror thriller ‘The Ghost Detective’ in 2018. Park Eun Bin then starred in her most successful project, the sports drama ‘Hot Stove League’ (2019–2020). After starting at 3%, the series achieved a peak rating of more than 20% and won Best Drama at the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards. After ‘Hot Stove League’, she was cast as a violinist in the musical romance drama Do You Like Brahms? and won the Top Excellence Actress Award at 2020 SBS Drama Awards. In 2021, she played the role of Crown Prince Yi Hwi in the historical series ‘The King's Affection’. For her portrayal of the cross-dressing heroine she received the Top Excellence Actress Award at 2021 KBS Drama Awards and a Best Actress nominatation at 58th Baeksang Arts Awards. In 2022, she starred in Park Hoon Jung's action-horror film ‘The Witch: Part 2. The Other One’, the sequel to the 2018 film ‘The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion’. Also in 2022, she starred in ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’, playing the titular role of Woo Young Woo, a lawyer who is an autistic savant. This performance earned her acclaim from both critics and audience.