IVE's Gaeul

Gaeul is a South Korean singer and rapper under Starship Entertainment. She debuted as a member of the girl group IVE on December 1, 2021 with their single album ‘Eleven’. Gaeul has always been passionate when it comes to dancing, so much that she kept joining different competitions. When she was approached by a casting agent, she had to decline due to her parents disapproval. However, she cut a deal with them wherein if she gets scouted again, they will acknowledge her talent and support her dream of becoming an idol. Soon, during one of her competitions, Gaeul was scouted by a staff from Starship Entertainment. After passing the audition, she became an official trainee. Years later, she made her official debut as a member of IVE. ‘Eleven’ debuted at number 96 on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart in the chart issue dated November 28 – December 4, 2021;on its component charts, the song debuted at number 13 on the download chart and number 130 on the streaming chart. The song rose to number 4 on the Gaon Download Chart in the chart issue dated December 12–18, 2021. The song rose to number 3 on the Gaon Digital Chart and Gaon Streaming Chart in the chart issue dated January 16–22, 2022. On the Billboard K-pop Hot 100, it debuted at number 12 in the chart issue dated December 18, before rising to number 2. In 2022, IVE released their second single album, ‘Love Dive’, led by the single of the same name. One week after release, the song went viral and reached 200M views for its TikTok challenge. The single also drew 28.9 million streams and sold 2,800 outside the U.S. in its first full tracking week. On the Billboard Charts dated week of April 23, ‘Love Dive’ vaults to number ten on the Global Excl. US charts, becoming the group's first song to reach the upper tier.