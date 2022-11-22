MONSTA X's Kihyun

In December 2014, Kihyun competed in the Mnet's survival show No.Mercy. Along with six other trainees from the show, Monsta X was formed, a hip-hop idol group that debuted under Starship Entertainment on May 14, 2015 with the EP Trespass. Through the survival show, he also released 2 collaboration tracks in 2015; Pillow with Sistar's Soyou and Giriboy on January 14, and 0 (Young) with Giriboy, Mad Clown, Jooyoung, and other remaining trainees in No.Mercy on February 4. For MONSTA X's album All About Luv, Kihyun participated in writing and producing three songs, including Who Do U Love? featuring French Montana (and its remix by will.i.am), Middle of the Night, and Beside U. He had previously co-written I Do Love U from Take.1 Are You There? with three other members, as well as co-written and produced the song No Exit for their debut EP Trespass. In April 2020, Kihyun released a song for the soundtrack of KBS2's Welcome, titled Again Spring, and then a song for KBS2's Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol, titled To Be With You, on October 7. In August, Kihyun appeared as a special guest on Naver Now's Night Studio, where he sang covers of several songs, including Middle of the Night by MONSTA X and Radioactive by Imagine Dragons, with a live band. He also became a new DJ for Naver Now's Midnight Idol, alongside group member I.M. In September, Kihyun appeared again as a contestant on King of Mask Singer's special duet episode for the 2021 Chuseok holiday. Kihyun also paired up with a co-label solo artist Jeong Se-woon as the Cheongdam-dong Sworn Brothers. They lost in the first round against MeloMance's Kim Min Seok and actor Kim Woo Seok as the Brave Brothers. He made his solo debut with the single album Voyager, along with the lead single of the same name, contributing to the lyrics of the song ", (Comma)" on March 15, 2022.