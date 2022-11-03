MONSTA X's Minhyuk

In May 2015, Minhyuk debuted with MONSTA X, with their first EP Trespass. In October 2018, Minhyuk is a credited writer for their song ("I Do Love U"), from MONSTA X's second studio album Take.1 Are You There?. In June 2019 he released a mixtape single "Ongsimi", with a music video released through Starship Entertainment's YouTube channel. The single featured his fellow group member Joohoney and was described by Minhyuk as "EDM Hip Trot". Beginning late 2019, Minhyuk began expanding his individual activities, including being part of the three MCs for SBS's Inkigayo, alongside Naeun and Jaehyun, hosting the show weekly every Sunday, starting in October. For MONSTA X's sixth studio album All About Luv, he is a credited writer and composer on three of their tracks. In November, he appeared on King of Mask Singer with the identity of "Baepsae", winning the first two rounds he competed in, but losing in the third round. In June 2021, Minhyuk and Hyungwon appeared as part of the cast for the Youtube channel Inssa Oppa. The two played different "sub-characters" for each episode to introduce the latest trends and G-Market global shop products. In July, he also joined the cast of the variety show Our Neighborhood Class as the youngest member. The show focused on the "makeover" of neighborhoods across the country, as well as returning for the second season of Back to the Idol, which began airing in mid-August, with Eunhyuk. Minhyuk, as an individual and a member of Monsta X, showed a heavy presence within the group with his delicate appearance and soft voice that caught the eye at once, and shows a higher level of performance through steady efforts, making a mark on music fans. Based on his bright personality, he took on the role of "vitamin" for the team, further strengthening the teamwork of the group. He gradually expanded his activities outside the group and established himself as a "trend" in the broadcasting industry, and has been active as a "scene stealer" between stages with his pleasant hosting skills.