NCT's Haechan

Lee Dong Hyuck known by his stage name Haechan is a South Korean singer and dancer born in Seoul on June 6, 2000 (he later moved to Jeju Island with his family and grew up there before becoming a trainee). He is the main vocalist and the lead dancer of NCT 127, NCT Dream, and NCT U. NCT Dream was initially intended to be the teenaged unit of NCT, they rebranded in 2020, shifting away from their youthful image once all members became legal adults in South Korea. The sub-unit debuted on August 25, 2016 with the single ‘Chewing Gum’ and a lineup of seven members whose average age was 15- 16 years old. Commercial success of their 2019 extended play (EP) ‘We Boom’ made NCT Dream into one of the top 10 physical sellers domestically in 2019 and earned them Bonsang awards at the 34th Golden Disc Awards and 2020 Seoul Music Awards. NCT 127 is the first fixed and second overall sub-unit of NCT, formed and managed by SM Entertainment. They debuted on July 7, 2016 with the single ‘Firetruck’ and an original lineup of seven members: Taeil, Taeyong, Yuta, Jaehyun, Winwin, Mark, and Haechan. Their debut extended play (EP) ‘NCT #127’ (2016) was a commercial success upon release, winning them the Best New Group title at several South Korean music award shows. Members Doyoung and Johnny joined the unit in December 2016, ahead of their second EP ‘Limitless’ (2017); Jungwoo, the final member, was introduced in September 2018 for the group's first studio album ‘Regular-Irregular’ (2018).