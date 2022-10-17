Lily from NMIXX

Lily is a South Korean-Australian singer, lyricist and actress under JYP Entertainment. She is a member of the girl group NMIXX. In November 2014, Lily became a contestant of the fourth season of the reality show ‘K-pop Star’. She was eliminated in the show's 19th episode, placing fourth overall. On May 14, 2015, it was announced that Lily had signed an exclusive contract with JYP Entertainment. On July 9, 2021, a teaser was revealed, containing the phrase ‘Your Next Favorite Girl group’ sparking rumors that JYP Entertainment would be debuting a new girl group soon (now known to be NMIXX). On November 19, Lily was revealed as the group's seventh member through a cover of Bruno Mars ‘Finesse’. The group debuted on February 22, 2022 with the single album ‘Ad Mare’. Nmixx collaborated with the DreamWorks Animation's Gabby's Dollhouse to release the Korean version of ‘Hey Gabby!’, alongside the B-side ‘Sparkling Party’, on May 2. They also participated in Project Ribbon's Summer Vacation Project, along with Fromis9 and Oh My Girl Banhana, to cover Rainbow's ‘Kiss’, from their 2009 debut EP Gossip Girl. The song was released on July 31.On September 19, Nmixx released their second single album Entwurf, alongside the lead single ‘Dice’.