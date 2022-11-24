IU

IU is a South Korean singer-songwriter, record producer and actress. She signed with LOEN Entertainment (now Kakao Entertainment) in 2007 as a trainee and debuted as a singer at the age of fifteen with her first extended play (EP) Lost and Found (2008). Although her follow-up albums, Growing Up and IU...IM, brought mainstream success, it was only after the release of Good Day, the lead single from her 2010 album Real, that she achieved national stardom. Good Day went on to spend five consecutive weeks at the top of South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart, and in 2019, it was ranked number one on Billboard's 100 Greatest K-Pop Songs of the 2010s list. With the success of her 2011 albums, Real+ and Last Fantasy, IU established herself as a formidable force on the music charts of her native country and further cemented her girl next door image as Korea's little sister. 2011 also saw her first foray into songwriting with Hold My Hand, which was written for the television series The Greatest Love. IU's third studio album, Modern Times (2013), showcased a more mature musical style that marked a departure from her earlier girlish image, with several tracks reaching the top 10 on the Gaon Digital Chart. The album was ranked number two on Billboard's 25 Greatest K-Pop Albums of the 2010s list. IU subsequently exerted more creative control over her music; Chat-Shire marked the first time she was credited as the sole lyricist of her own album. IU's fourth studio album, Palette (2017), became her first to reach number one on Billboard's World Albums chart. While her following records Love Poem and Lilac continued to deviate from mainstream K-pop styles, exploring and mixing various music genres, IU consistently retained her dominance on South Korean music charts. Her 2020 single Eight became her first to reach number one on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart. Aside from her music career, IU has ventured into acting and hosting radio and television shows. Following her supporting role in teen drama Dream High (2011) and minor appearances in several television series, she was cast in leading roles in television drama series You Are the Best! (2013), Pretty Man (2013–14), The Producers (2015) and Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo (2016). IU's role as a desperate office worker in My Mister (2018) received critical acclaim, and she earned her first Best Actress in Television nomination at the 55th Baeksang Arts Awards. In 2019, she starred in anthology film series Persona and fantasy television series Hotel del Luna, the latter of which led to her second Best Actress nomination at the Baeksang Arts Awards. In 2022, IU starred in Hirokazu Koreeda's film Broker alongside Song Kang Ho, Bae Doona and Gang Dong Won. She is set to star in Lee Byung Hun's upcoming film Dream.