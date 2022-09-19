Red Velvet's Joy

Joy was officially introduced as the fourth member of Red Velvet on July 29, 2014. Joy was the only member of the group who was not introduced as a part of SM Rookies, a pre-debut training team created by SM Entertainment. Red Velvet made their debut in August 2014 with the digital single ‘Happiness’. In 2015, Joy began her first solo television activity with the fourth season of MBC variety show ‘We Got Married’, where she was paired with BTOB member Sungjae. Joy gained recognition for her participation and won the New Star Award and Best Couple Award at the 2015 MBC Entertainment Awards. In 2017, Joy made her acting debut as the female lead in tvN's music-based drama ‘The Liar and His Lover’, a South Korean adaptation of Kotomi Aoki's popular manga ‘Kanojo wa Uso o Aishisugiteru’. For her performance as lead actress, Joy received the Newcomer Award at the OSEN Cable TV Awards. In 2018, Joy starred in MBC's drama Tempted, loosely based on the French novel ‘Les Liaisons dangereuses’, and recorded its OST ‘OMG!’. Joy received numerous award nominations for her performance including: Best Actress at the 2018 MBC Drama Awards and the Popularity Award (Drama Actress) at The Seoul Awards. In March 2020, Joy released her solo OST ‘Introduce Me a Good Person’ for the soundtrack of tvN's drama ‘Hospital Playlist’. The song reached number one on multiple charts, number five on the Billboard K-Pop Hot 100 Chart, number six on the Gaon Digital Chart, and has surpassed 500 Million Digital Index Points on Gaon. On December 20, 2021, Joy made her return to acting in the JTBC drama ‘The One and Only’. In 2022, Joy was nominated for Best Actress Idol and Best Variety Idol at the 2022 Brand Customer Loyalty Awards. On May 26, 2022, it was announced that Joy would star in KakaoTV's original drama ‘Once Upon a Small Town’, which premiered worldwide on Netflix on September 5, 2022.