SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan

Seungkwan was raised in Jeju-do, South Korea. Growing up he participated in children's songs festivals held at his school, where a teacher recorded him singing and posted it online. The video later led to Boo being cast at Pledis Entertainment in June 2012. Seungkwan attended Seoul Broadcasting High School and graduated in 2016. He debuted as a member of the South Korean boy band, SEVENTEEN with the extended play 17 Carat on May 29, 2015. In 2018, he released the single Kind of Love for the soundtrack of the series Mother. The song portrays a sorrowful love story with an acoustic sound. Seungkwan joined alongside bandmates Hoshi and DK a subunit called BSS, or BooSeokSoon, a common nickname for the three members together. The group released their debut single ‘Just Do It’ on March 21. That same year, he was cast in the talk show Unexpected Q. He was awarded the ‘Rookie (Music and Talk)’ award at the 2018 MBC Entertainment Awards. In 2019, Boo was cast in Prison Life of Fools and in the talk show Five Cranky Brothers. On September 7, 2020, Seungkwan released the single ‘Go’ for the soundtrack of the series Record of Youth. On January 29, 2021, Seungkwan participated in the soundtrack for the series Lovestruck in the City with a song titled "The Reason". Seungkwan was cast in the television show Job Dongsan, alongside Kang Ho Dong and Super Junior's Eunhyuk, and in the Idol Dictation Contest. Later, he appeared on tvN's new badminton television show Racket Boys, alongside Olympic champion Oh Sang Uk, Jang Sung Kyu, Yang Se Chan among others. In January 2022, Seungkwan was awarded the "Male Idol Entertainer" award at the 2022 Korea First Brand Daesang.