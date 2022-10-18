SHINee's Taemin

Taemin is a South Korean singer, actor and dancer. He debuted as a member of the boy band SHINee in May 2008 and the supergroup SuperM in 2019, both under SM Entertainment, and has subsequently been labeled by media outlets as the ‘Idol's Idol’. As an actor, Lee's first role was as Junsu in the 2009 MBC comedy ‘Tae-Hee, Hye-Kyo, Ji-Hyun’. Taemin debuted as a soloist in 2014 with the release of his first extended play (EP), ‘Ace’. It peaked at number one on the South Korean Gaon Album Chart, and its lead single ‘Danger’ reached number five on the Gaon Digital Chart. His first studio album, ‘Press It’ (2016), also charted at number one on the Gaon Album Chart. Taemin made his solo debut in Japan in July 2016 with the release of his second EP, ‘Sayonara Hitori’. In 2017, Taemin released his second Korean studio album, ‘Move’, and the title track gained attention for its distinctive choreography. In 2018, Taemin released his first Japanese studio album, ‘Taemin’, and embarked on his first Japanese tour, named Sirius. His third Korean studio album, ‘Never Gonna Dance Again’ (2020), led by singles ‘Criminal’ and ‘Idea’, was widely recognized by critics as one of the best K-pop releases of the year. Taemin is noted for his distinctive and intricate dancing style, which often incorporates elements of contemporary dance. His frequent use of androgynous fashion and make-up, especially since his 2017 single ‘Move’, has earned him recognition as a pioneer of the genderless performance trend amongst male K-pop idols. The choreography to ‘Move’, created by Japanese choreographer and frequent collaborator Koharu Sugawara, went viral in South Korea following the single's release, spurring many dance covers by fans and celebrities in a trend dubbed ‘Move Disease’. Taemin’s discography is predominantly pop and R&B and occasionally influenced by rock, hip-hop, trap and electro, darker in theme than his work with SHINee, and sensual in character. Lyrically, Taemin's songs cover concepts ranging from love and lust to self-discovery, philosophy and faith. His music videos are often choreography-focused and contain biblical references, particularly ‘Want’.