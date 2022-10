TWICE's Momo

Momo Hirai was born in Kyōtanabe, Kyoto Prefecture, Japan. She began dancing at the age of three, together with her elder sister, Hana. Momo gained exposure to the South Korean music industry early, appearing in a music video for Lexy in 2008 and on the talent show ‘Superstar K’ in 2011. Momo and her sister were originally spotted by JYP Entertainment in an online video in 2012. They were both asked to audition, although only Momo was successful, prompting her to move to South Korea in April 2012. Before joining TWICE, she danced in a number of music videos as a ‘K-Pop trainee’. In 2015, Momo participated in the South Korean reality television show ‘Sixteen’, created by JYP Entertainment and co-produced by Mnet. She was initially eliminated in the show but was brought back at the end to become part of the final lineup girl group TWICE. In October 2015, Momo officially debuted as a member of Twice with the release of their first extended play (EP), The Story Begins, and its lead single ‘Like Ooh-Ahh’. In Gallup Korea's annual music poll for 2018, Momo was voted the 20th most popular idol in South Korea. She has been one of the most popular non-Korean K-pop stars since her debut, and the Chosun Ilbo credits her popularity with helping improve relations between South Korea and Japan. Known for her physical fitness and body movements, she was nicknamed ‘Dance Machine’ and is considered TWICE’s best dancer. In 2019, Momo received attention on Twitter after a video trailer of her was released and ranked as the tenth most popular female K-pop idol in a survey of soldiers completing mandatory military service in South Korea.