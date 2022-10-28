Gong Hyo Jin

Gong Hyo Jin made her acting debut in a supporting role in Memento Mori. Co-directed by Kim Tae Yong and Min Kyu Dong, the comedy film reinvented its genre with its fresh approach on teenage femme sexuality and its destructive force, melding sapphism and the supernatural at a girls' high school. Although it was not a box office hit in 1999, the film is frequently cited by young Korean filmmakers and cinema fans as a modern-day classic. After appearing in small roles in Jang Jin's comedy Guns & Talks and teen martial arts flick Volcano High, the young actress had her breakthrough year in 2002, landing lead roles in Emergency Act 19 and A Bizarre Love Triangle. Gong's performance in Ruler of Your Own World grabbed the industry's attention. The TV series was praised for its realistic writing and strong acting, earning it "mania drama" (or cult hit) status in Korea. That same year, she again acted opposite Ryoo in Conduct Zero, earning praise for her role as the tough-talking "boss" of the girls' high school. The 1980s-set retro comedy was well received by both audiences and critics. After starring with close friend Shin Min Ah in the 2009 indie Sisters on the Road, Gong played an aspiring chef in romantic comedy series Pasta in 2010. Originally written as the usual brash and spunky rom-com heroine, Gong thought it would be boring and clichéd to play her as such, and instead made the significant acting decision to play against type by creating the character as an ordinary girl who was seemingly meek, but had a quiet strength and slyly got her way. Her chemistry with co-star Lee Sun Kyun and the drama's breezy atmosphere propelled it to the top of the ratings chart. The Hong sisters cast her again in their next series Master's Sun, a romantic comedy with horror elements. Costar So Ji Sub praised her as "the best Korean actress currently working in romantic comedy." The drama series was a commercial hit and renewed So and Gong's domestic and international popularity. In 2014, Gong starred as a psychiatrist who falls for a mystery novelist with schizophrenia (played by Jo In Sung) in the medical-melodrama series It's Okay, That's Love. She said she chose the project because of screenwriter Noh Hee Kyung, who had also written a drama she appeared in a decade ago, Wonderful Days. Despite lackluster ratings, It's Okay, That's Love ranked third on the year-end Content Power Index and received praise for addressing the discrimination and social stigma attached to people with mental health issues and other minorities. In 2019, Gong starred in a police action film Hit-and-Run Squad alongside Ryu Jun Yeol and Jo Jung Suk, a car chase thriller that focuses on hit and runs; followed by romantic comedy film Crazy Romance alongside Snowman co-star Kim Rae Won. The same year, she made her small-screen comeback in the romantic comedy thriller When the Camellia Blooms alongside Kang Ha Neul. Both Crazy Romance and When the Camellia Blooms are commercial successes, and solidified her position as romantic comedy queen.