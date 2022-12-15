NewJeans

Prior to debuting with NewJeans, several group members were already active in the entertainment industry. Danielle was a regular cast member of tvN's ‘Rainbow Kindergarten’, a variety show that aired in 2011. Hyein debuted as a member of the children's music group Usso Girl in November 2017 under the stage name U.Jeong, before departing from the group one year later. In December 2020, she re-debuted as a member of the music group and YouTube collective ‘Play With Me Club’ via PocketTV, and graduated from the group on May 3, 2021. Hanni and Minji made cameo appearances in BTS's 2021 music video for ‘Permission to Dance’. On July 1, 2022, ADOR teased the launch of their new girl group by posting three animated videos of the numbers ‘22’, ‘7’ and ‘22’ on their social media accounts, fueling speculation that content would be released on July 22. The group released the music video for their debut single ‘Attention’ on July 22 as a surprise release, without any prior promotion or information on the group's lineup. The video, which amassed over 1.3 million views in less than 24 hours, was followed by an announcement of their debut self-titled extended play containing four tracks, including two additional singles. On July 23, the group's second single ‘Hype Boy’ was released alongside a 50-second clip revealing the names of the members, further accompanied by four other music videos for the song, specific to the members' perspectives. A music video for their B-side ‘Hurt’ was released two days later. Pre-orders for the EP surpassed 444,000 copies in three days. On August 1, the group's debut self-titled EP was released digitally, alongside their third single, ‘Cookie’. The group made their broadcast debut on Mnet's M Countdown on August 4, performing all three singles from their EP. On the first day of its physical release, New Jeans sold 262,815 copies, breaking several records for girl group debut in South Korea. NewJeans set the record for the highest number of sales of a debut album in its first week. According to Hanteo Chart, the group gained over 311,000 purchases in the first week.